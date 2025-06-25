Irish government say its €600m still on the table for A5 plans

THE Irish government’s commitment to the A5 road project remains ‘steadfast’, one of its ministers has insisted.

The plans for the new road were thrown into disarray this week following a court ruling which said the proposals as they stand did not meet new climate change regulations.

As a result, land already vested for the new road is to be handed back to landowners.

The Irish government funding of €600m for an upgrade of the road was announced in February 2024.

Irish Minister of State Charlie McConalogue, a Fianna Fáil TD for County Donegal, today said the Dublin government remains “committed to the financial assurances we have given”.

“To be clear the Irish government’s commitment remains steadfast and remains in place,” McConalogue told BBC Radio Foyle.

“We remain fully committed to the project. It is something we have been very committed to since the outset and at the start of last year we committed €600m to the project and that commitment remains steadfast.”

The road is the Northern Ireland part of the major arterial route that connects the north-west of the island – Donegal and Derry – to Dublin, via towns including Strabane, Omagh and Aughnacloy.

The dual carriageway scheme was first announced back in 2007, but has been beset by a number of delays.

The 58-mile (94km) £1.7bn project was given the green light by Stormont ministers in October last year.

Describing the court ruling as “a tremendous blow”, Mr McConalogue said: “The Irish government is very clear this project is needed.

“It is essential for the development of the north west, essential for the opening up of the region.”