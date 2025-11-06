Irish Government’s vow over Michaela McAreavey murder

THE Irish Government has vowed to do everything in its power to support the family of murdered Ballygawley woman, Michaela McAreavey, in their continued fight for justice.

It will be 15 years in January since Mrs McAreavey, the daughter of the then Tyrone senior GAA manager, Mickey Harte, was murdered while on honeymoon in Mauritius

Her husband, John, joined with Mark Harte and Michaela’s sister-in-law, Claire and Barra McGrory KC at a meeting yesterday with the Tanaiste, Simon Harris.

Now, the Fine Gael politician has re-iterated his department’s support and commitment in ‘taking all appropriate steps to assist in their fight for justice.’

“To this end, I have directed my officials to immediately engage with the Mauritian authorities and to reiterate the offer of technical assistance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland to the Mauritian authorities to assist in their investigations as the Irish Government has primary consular responsibility for this case,” Mr Harris said.

“This has been agreed with colleagues in Northern Ireland.

“Furthermore, I will speak with the Mauritian Foreign Minister in the coming weeks and I also intent to raise the case with the UK Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, in the very near future, and ask the British Government to join us in supporting the family in every way possible in seeking truth and justice.

“As we approach the 15th anniversary of Michaela’s death, it is vital that we explore every single avenue available to us.”

Mrs McAreavey was strangled in her hotel room while on honeymoon in Mauritius at the start of 2011.

No one has ever been convicted of her killing. In 2012, the men accused of her killing were acquitted in court.

Responding to the meeting with Mr Harris, Mrs McAreavey’s husband, John, said that they had now gone 15 years ‘without accountability’ for the killiing of Michaela.

“15 years of waiting, hoping and fighting. The pain doesn’t fade, but neither does the resolve. The fight for justice continues.”

Mr McAreavey said that the meeting was aimed at discussing what more can be done to hold the Mauritian authorities to their promise of delivering justice for Michaela.