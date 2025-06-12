Irish street signs to be erected in three areas of Cookstown

DUAL language signs are to erected in three Cookstown locations after residents expressed support for such a move.

At Derrygonigan Road, 37 survey letters were issued to residents, with 11 returned. Ten were in favour of bilingual street signs, and one against, which gave a 91 per cent majority for such provision.

Likewise, there was an overwhelming majority in favour of bilingual signage at Killybearn Road. 37 survey letters were sent, with 12 letters returned. Eleven replies were in favour and one against, which gave a majority of 92 per cent.

At Killybearn Lane, all the residents who did express an opinion were in favour of bilingual street signs. Twenty-seven survey letters were issued, and 10 replied in favour. No one replied to express opposition to the provision.

At Moneyhaw Road in Moneymore only a minority of residents (45 per cent) were in favour of Irish-English street signs. A total of 123 letters were issued, with only a fraction of survey letters returned (35).

Out of those 35 survey letters, 15 residents were in favour of bilingual signage, and 18 against. Two replies were invalid.