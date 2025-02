ONE of the young boys killed in the Omagh bombing has been described by his father as a ‘kind and caring’ person who always had a positive attitude and loved being in Ireland.

James Barker was just 12 years of age when he died in the 1998 atrocity.

He was the last of the victims to be remembered as part of the pen-portrait evidence which has formed an important part of the public inquiry which is taking place at the Strule Arts Centre.

At the time of the bombing, one of the Spanish students in Buncrana as part of a language exchange programme, was staying with the Barker family. Lucretia Blasco Baselga was seriously injured in the explosion.

Victor Barker said that on the day before the bombing, August 14,1998, both he and James had gone fishing on Lough Swilly.

“We had hired a boat to go fishing because James had always said how much he wanted to fish on Lough Swilly. It was here that James had his last private words with me as we sat together on the boat,” Mr Barker said.

“He told me how much he loved being in Ireland because it made his mother happy. He was looking forward to going to Campbell College in Belfast after the summer holiday. He told me that the only thing he missed about being in Ireland was not having me with him all the time.”

Mr Barker added that his son was up early the following morning and was excited to have breakfast with him. He had only decided to go to Omagh after his sister, Estella, who had been due to go, had been feeling unwell.

He also remembered phoning the local Garda station and a number of hospitals when news emerged later that evening of the explosion, and that the children from Buncrana had not arrived home.

It was in the early hours of the following morning that Mr Barker was taken to the temporary mortuary at Lisanelly army barracks to identify his son.

The inquiry was told that James Barker, who was initially buried alongside Sean McLaughlin and Oran Doherty, was later exhumed and re-interred in England.

“James’ life was full of promise, despite the learning difficulties which he had. He was outgoing, caring and a very fun-loving child. He loved sport and was very athletic. He was gentle and all the other children at the school really loved him.

“James had his life taken away from him in the most evil and barbaric fashion and was robbed of his bright and happy future. I sometimes doubt whether he has the same human rights as the terrorists. But we should all remember that pain has no nationality and no borders, but neither does the love of the human heart.”