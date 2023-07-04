Jamie Bryson to speak at Tyrone bonfire

PROMINENT loyalist political commentator Jamie Bryson will speak at the lighting of the Moygashel bonfire this Saturday.

He has been invited to speak at the event by the Moygashel Bonfire Association about the current situation regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Irish Sea border.

The massive bonfire has hit the headlines due to the builders’ decision to place a boat on top of the tower in protest over the ‘Irish Sea Border’.

Mr Bryson said that he was ‘looking forward’ to speaking at the event and said that he would be addressing issues around the Irish Sea Border and EU.

He told WeAreTyrone. “I look forward to attending the fantastic bonfire in Moygashel, and all credit to the cultural group in that area for putting on such a fun-filled family festival.

“In regards to my message, it will be simple. Unionism/loyalism has been bound together on fundamental commitments regarding our unalterable resistance to the subjugation of the Union. There must be no backsliding by political unionism. No EU law, no EU court and no customs border in the Irish Sea. In the absence of these issues being satisfactorily addressed, there is no basis for power sharing and no self-respecting unionist could or should contemplate it.”