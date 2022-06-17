Janet Devlin to headline Omagh Pride 2022

Omagh Pride is delighted to bring Janet Devlin’s soulful tones back to Tyrone for Omagh’s second parade on Saturday, September 10 2022.

Although she’s not one for labels, Gortin born singer Janet Devlin, came out publicly as bisexual in 2018, giving visibility to rural queers and opening up a larger conversation about LGBTQIA+ girls and women from Northern Ireland.

Janet said “I’m absolutely over the moon to have been asked to perform at Omagh Pride! As a member of the lgbtq+ community I can’t wait to celebrate an event that promotes being loved for who you are and for who you choose to love! For me it’s all about inclusivity and remembering those who have done so much work to get Pride to where it is today. I’m really excited to play a show to not only the members of the community but also to the allies who show their support as well.”

Janet rose to prominence on The X Factor over ten years ago. Despite battling addiction and self-harm, she carved out a successful musical career. Janet shared her struggles in a recent BBC documentary to raise awareness around mental health. Her openness and honesty allow her to use her voice to open a dialogue about everything from mental health to sexuality.

Janet will headline on an outdoor stage hosted by local poet and Omagh Pride co-founder, Cat Brogan in South West College with a line up including drag, music, DJs, local acts and speakers. The event is free and unticketed but donations and volunteers are needed to make this grass-roots event happen.

The march will gather from 1pm at the South West College car park, leave at 2pm to pass through the town centre before returning to the college for performances and speakers until 6pm.

There will be an official after party featuring top LGBT talent.

Would you like to have a stall at Omagh Pride? or support in another way? Fill in this form http://bit.ly/orgsomapride

Please donate via bit.ly/omapride22