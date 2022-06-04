Joanna’s magical photo of Gortin is now on display at Heathrow

AN enchanting picture of the Gortin Glens, which brings the magical nature of the forest and Tyrone folklore to life, is now on display in splendour at Heathrow Airport – and its photographer, Joanna Czerniakiewicz-Wierzbicka, couldn’t be any more proud.

Joanna was one of just 40 winners of the ‘Great Exposure Photography Competition’, which aims to showcase the ‘best of Great Britain and Northern Ireland’ to the tens of millions of visitors who make their way through London’s largest and liveliest airport each year.

The Gortin woman’s other-worldy image is steeped in childhood innocence, imagination and tradition, as it shows a tiny door embellished with butterflies at the bottom of a ancient tree stump bedecked in fauna and fallen pine needles – a setting just perfect for fairies to flutter in-and-out of.

As such, Joanna has called the beautiful photograph ‘The Fairies Tree’, and she explained that she was inspired to submit it into the competition – which received more than 600 high-quality entrants – to ‘show the beauty of Northern Ireland and the Gortin Glens’.

“The Glens is still a magical place for me,” she explained. “Every time I visit, I see something different – and I’ve lived here for ten years.

“I am aware of the many differences that the topic of diversity of the UK can introduce, but running away from politics, Northern Ireland is part of the UK, and so I wanted to show that it has its own culture and folklore that people care about.

‘Delighted’

“I am very happy that my photo of a small part of the ‘fairies tree’ folklore and tradition, taken at one of my favourite places on Earth was appreciated,” Joanna, who is a photographer with Wild Cherry Photography, added. “I’m also just delighted the Gortin Glen Forest Park will now be seen by people from all over the world who travel to Heathrow, and its rich background appreciated. The photo, about cultivating tradition, is my little contribution to the promotion of the region, which has become my beloved little homeland. “People love fairies: Especially the good ones,” Joanna concluded, with a smile.

Launched by the UK government partnership with the Royal Photographic Society, the Great campaign’s project was designed to show passengers a fresh view of the UK, as seen through the eyes – and lenses – of the public.

This display of 40 photos forms part of ongoing work to promote the UK around the world to drive trade, tourism and international students.

The winning entries, which includes Joanna’s ‘The Fairies Tree’, will be displayed for at least a year throughout Heathrow Airport.