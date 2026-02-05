Strabane to host a major jobs and training fair tomorrow

A major jobs and training fair will be held in Strabane tomorrow.

The Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership (LMP) is inviting jobseekers and employers to connect at the Jobs and Apprenticeship Fair event at Melvin Sports Complex.

The event will bring together a wide range of local employers from across the council area, offering attendees the opportunity to explore current vacancies, meet recruiters face-to-face and learn more about training, upskilling and apprenticeship opportunities available through the LMP.

Funded by the Department for Communities, Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Ruairi McHugh, encouraged people of all ages and experience levels to attend.

“This Jobs and Apprenticeship Fair is a fantastic opportunity for people in Strabane and the surrounding areas to connect directly with local employers and discover the range of opportunities available right on their doorstep,” he said.

“Whether you’re starting your career, looking to change direction or return to work, I would strongly encourage you to come along and take advantage of the support on offer.”

LMP manager Nicky Gilleece highlighted the value of the Job Fair for both jobseekers and employers.

“Our job fairs play a crucial role in connecting people with real employment opportunities while supporting local businesses in meeting their recruitment needs.

“By bringing employers, training providers and support services together in one place, we help remove barriers to employment and create meaningful pathways into work.”

The fair runs from 1pm – 4pm on Friday, is free to attend and open to anyone who is unemployed, considering a career change or the chance to learn and earn. No prior registration is required.

For more information log onto www.derrystrabane.com