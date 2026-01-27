Job-hunters urged to come to event in Strabane next week

A major jobs fair will be held in Strabane next week.

The Jobs and Apprenticeship Fair will be held at the Melvin Sports Centre on Friday, February 6.

The event will bring together a wide range of local employers from across the council area, offering attendees the opportunity to explore current vacancies, meet recruiters face-to-face and learn more about training, upskilling and apprenticeship opportunities.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Ruairi McHugh, encouraged people of all ages and experience levels to attend.

“This Jobs and Apprenticeship Fair is a fantastic opportunity for people in Strabane and the surrounding areas to connect directly with local employers and discover the range of opportunities available right on their doorstep,” he said.

“Whether you’re starting your career, looking to change direction or return to work, I would strongly encourage you to come along and take advantage of the support on offer.”

The Fair runs from 1pm to 4pm, is free to attend and open to anyone who is unemployed, considering a career change or the chance to learn and earn. No prior registration is required.