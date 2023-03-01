John Caldwell shooting: Four men released unconditionally

FOUR men, aged 22, 38, 43 and 45 have been released following questioning about the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh on Wednesday, February 22.

Police have also been granted more time to question a 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation. A court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 10pm on Thursday, March 2. Earlier a court granted an extension to the detention of a 71-year-old man until 10pm on Wednesday, March 1.

Both men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or anybody else with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers. The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for DCI Caldwell’s attempted murder. Contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org