John Caldwell shooting: Police seize clothing during new searches

POLICE have searched an area outside Mountfield and seized clothing as part of the investigation surrounding the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) John Caldwell on February 22 in Omagh carried out a search within the vicinity of the Loughmacrory Road, Mountfield, outside Omagh, earlier today (Wednesday).

An item of clothing was seized for further forensic examination.

DCI John Caldwell was shot four times in front of his young son at Youth Sport Omagh, just off the Killyclogher Road, on February 22.

He had been coaching teenage footballers.

Two weeks ago the PSNI confirmed that he had been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery.