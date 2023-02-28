John Caldwell shooting: PSNI given more time to question suspect

DETECTIVES have been granted more time to question a 71-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh.

A court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 10pm on Wednesday March 1.

All six arrested men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers

The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder.

You can contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1