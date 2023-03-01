John Caldwell shooting: Two men arrested in Omagh and Belfast

POLICE investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team on Wednesday, February 22 at the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh have made two further arrests.
A 33-year-old man was arrested in Omagh and a 57-year-old man was arrested in Belfast earlier today.
Both were arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
Two men, aged 47 and 71, also arrested in connection with the attempted murder remain in police custody at this time.
