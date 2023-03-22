John Calwell shooting: 36-year-old released

A man who was arrested over a New IRA claim of responsibility for the shooting of senior detective John Caldwell has been released.
The 36-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday morning, was released following questioning.
He was held as part of what police described as an ongoing probe into New IRA activities.
A typed message purportedly from the New IRA was posted on a Derry wall last month and said the group was responsible for Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder.
Police have said the New IRA is the main line of inquiry in the investigation.
