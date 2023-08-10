John Street reopens as man rescued by NIFRS

EMERGENCY services have reopened John Street in Omagh after rescuing a man stuck on hydraulic lift.
The construction worker, who had been trapped on the lift for several hours, was brought down by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue
(NIFRS) shortly after 1pm.
Officers from the NIFRS attached a harness to the construction worker and aided him down a ladder unharmed.
