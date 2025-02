AT the age of 17, the world was quite literally at the feet of Jolene Marlowe from Eskra.

Just one week before the Omagh bombing, which claimed hers and 30 other lives, she was a key player for St Macartan’s ladies gaelic team which won the Tyrone championship for the first time.

Jolene was also preparing for university in Belfast, where she was hoping to become a sports physiotherapist. But, as her mother, Bridie, said in her pen-portrait at the Omagh Bombing Inquiry today, all that potential was robbed from her.

Advertisement

“Jolene was very academic in her primary school years, so much so that when she received her 11-plus results she was only 10 years old,” Mrs Marlow said.

“Her early attendance at secondary school never stopped her from achieving success in both her studies and sporting activities.

“She excelled in playing ladies gaelic football and camogie where she represented both her school and parish teams at the same time.

“Jolene’s future was so bright. She had a zest for life and to do well. She was always able to conquer whatever challenge she could.”

Mrs Marlow told of how she had become so emotional on the evening of her leaving Mass at Loreto Grammar in Omagh.

“I couldn’t help but think our little child was ready to begin the next chapter in her education and life. Only now she would be doing it in Belfast. We always secretly dreaded the thought of her being in Belfast if the Troubles flared up.

“Little did we know then that our own town of Omagh where Jolene had attended school, had a part-time job, was learning to drive, socialised and shopped, would be the actual place where she would be denied all the hopes and dreams of her bright future.

Advertisement

“Jolene was a loving daughter, a caring sister, a role model and a great team player. Whilst Jolene achieved so much, she was denied the chance to accomplish her life’s full potential.”