A DUNGANNON man who drove his vehicle whilst disqualified and under the influence of alcohol, has been told by a judge that there is ‘no cure’ for being stupid.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday was Niall Loughran (24) of Ballygawley Road who was also convicted of driving without insurance.

The court heard that on September 29 at approximately 1.30am, police were on patrol in Moygashel when they noticed a Renault Clio car driving behind them at a close proximity.

When police pulled over in their vehicle, Loughran overtook them and drove on.

Police pursued Loughran in his vehicle and upon being stopped they noted a smell of alcohol from his vehicle.

Loughran refused to participate in a roadside breathalyser test and was arrested and taken into custody.

Police carried out tests in custody and confirmed that Loughran was over the drink driving limit.

A defence solicitor told the court that this was Loughran’s third drink-driving offence.

He described Loughran as, “A 24-year-old man who still lives with his mother”, and noted that he is currently employed full-time as a digger driver.

“He has a lot going for him, but alcohol is an issue,” said the defence solicitor.

District Judge Rafferty described Loughran as a ‘menace’ and a ‘danger’ but said he would give him one last chance to stay out of custody.

Reflecting on his actions, Loughran admitted to the court that he had been ‘stupid’, with Judge Rafferty commenting, “There is no cure for that. You will remain stupid.”

Loughran received a five month suspended sentence and has been disqualified from driving for a total of five years.

He also received a £1,000 fine.