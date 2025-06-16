Judge ‘unhappy’ with everyone involved in Omagh land dispute

A DISPUTE over land outside Omagh has ended up in court.

At the local magistrates court, Richard Hawkes admitted to assaulting three people during the confrontation, which stemmed from an ongoing dispute over land on the Drumnakilly Road. The clash happened on May 3, 2024, when Hawkes tried to enter a field he claims to have ownership of.

He was blocked by three people – including a woman – who stood behind a closed gate.

Advertisement

A video of the incident played to the court showed Hawkes using his tractor to push the gate, with the three people standing just behind it.

While the gate did make contact, the woman appeared to remain upright – until half a minute later, when she was seen in the video lying face-down on the ground.

Defence counsel Steffan Rafferty praised the ‘thorough investigation’ by the police officer who spoke with the victims to clarify their ‘exaggerated’ claims of injury. He noted that there was a ‘lack of continuity’ to the claims of the victims and what was actually shown in the video.

Mr Rafferty also said that the defendant ‘acted sensibly’ by pleading guilty.

District Judge Ted Magill observed that no court could be satisfied that the collision had caused an injury, as alleged by the complainant.

“If you can’t behave civilly then don’t have any contact with each other,” the judge told all of the parties in court. “I am very unhappy with everyone involved in this case,” he added.

A binding order of £250 ‘to keep the peace’ was ordered upon Hawkes for 12 months, with a condition to not engage in disorderly or aggressive behaviour.