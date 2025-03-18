Jury swore in as Cappagh reservoir murder trial gets underway

A jury has been sworn in ahead of trial for a County Tyrone man accused of murdering another man four years ago.

Damien Heagney’s remains were recovered from Cappagh reservoir, having not been seen alive since New Year’s Eve 2021.

Stephen Eugene McCourt, 41, of Riverview, Augher, denies murdering the victim between December 31, 2021, and January 6, 2022.

He first appeared in Dungannon Magistrates Court in October 2022, where a detective explained Mr Heagney’s GP practice contacted police as he had not collected his medication in-person since December 7, 2021.

Until May 2022 it was lifted by another person.

Initially, police treated Mr Heagney as a high-risk missing person, issuing an appeal for assistance to locate him.

Enquiries showed no bank or phone activity since December 31, 2021 and the matter became a murder investigation.

The last ATM transaction occurred in Cookstown on December 30, 2021 and the following day Heagney’s BMW was spotted traveling toward Omagh.

His vehicle broke down and a car-recovery operator brought him to McCourt’s home.

On January 7, 2022, McCourt’s phone detached from the network during which Mr Heagney’s car was moved to Kesh, County Fermanagh.

This was done by car-recovery booked by McCourt whose own van was allegedly spotted shortly afterwards in Irvinestown.

He then reattached to the network and called Mr Heagney’s phone.

The following day McCourt’s van was allegedly seen in Pomeroy and later at Cappagh Reservoir.

A witness observed a carpet with dark staining being removed from McCourt’s flat and he had allegedly claimed to have, “Beaten someone in his flat and killed them.”

Another person reported McCourt allegedly stated he, “Would like to chop Damien Heagney up and throw him in the river.”

Blood swabs matching Heagney were recovered from McCourt’s flat and he was arrested.

In a pre-prepared statement, he denied murdering Heagney and stated: “He would have been in my property on different occasions from September 2021 to January 2022.

“I was in Turkey and Scotland for seven weeks in the later part of 2021 and Damien Heagney had access to and lived in my flat.

“Due to my lifestyle activities, I’m not always in control of my vehicles and other people use them. Due to Damien Heagney’s lifestyle and association with certain groups I didn’t want his vehicle at my address long-term hence my actions to have it removed.”

A police officer told the court they ‘firmly believe’ can link the defendant to the murder.

“He (allegedly) went to great lengths to conceal and prevent the victim’s remains being found, including the callous, inhumane manner his body was disregarded.

“This was to cover his crime. He gave no regard for the victim’s right to be buried in a dignified manner and demonstrates how he is prepared to evade justice.”

The trial, which is taking place at Dungannon Crown Court, is expected to last around four weeks.