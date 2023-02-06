Jury sworn in for Clogher murder trial

A JURY has been sworn in for the case of a woman accused of murdering a father-of-four, whose lifeless, half-naked body was found in an alleyway in Clogher four years ago.

Karen Marie McDonald (37), of McCrea Park, Clogher denies murdering Pat Ward (30) on February 9, 2019.

She appeared in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court dressed in a grey jacket and skirt, speaking only to confirm she was ready for her trial.

Her partner, Niall Cox (27), of the same address, initially also denied murdering Mr Ward, but changed his plea in June 2022. However, this could not be reported at the time.

Mr Ward’s body was found in a Clogher alleyway, having died in what was described by police as a “brutal, frenzied attack”.

The married father-of-four young children was a member of the Travelling community, and a champion boxer. Originally from Sligo, it is understood he had only recently moved to the Clogher area before his death.

Mr Justice Fowler KC told the jury it is anticipated matters will get underway tomorrow, beginning with the Public Prosecution Service outlining the details of the allegation against McDonald.

The trial is expected to last just over two weeks.