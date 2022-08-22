Kangaroo gone walkabout in Gortin

A KANGAROO is currently on the loose near the Glenpark Estate after escaping a temporary enclosure at the hotel’s open farm at the weekend.

Two kangaroos were delivered to the Estate that were meant to be part of an exhibit at an open farm on the grounds of the hotel. One of the as able to escape after hopping out of a temporary enclosure used to transfer animals that have been recently delivered to the farm.

The kangaroo was last spotted a quarter of a mile from the Estate on Gortin Road. The owners of the animal say that if you spot the kangaroo while out and about it is safe but approach it with caution has it may be startled.

Advertisement

The kangaroo was meant to be a part of an exhibit at the hotel and estate which features a number of kangaroos along with various other animals.

Richard Beattie, who works with the kangaroos at the Estate, said that the animal was valuable and has urged the public to contact him or the Estate if anyone has seen it or comes in contact with the animal.

If you see the kangaroo you can contact Richard on: 07984 694616 or the Glenpark Estate directly on: 028 8299 0004.