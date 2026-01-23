Trillick woman’s life centred on family, football and faith

MANY tributes and kind words have been expressed following the death of Kathleen Carson of Nelson Park, Fivemiletown and formerly of Mullinagork, Trillick, writes Brendan Donnelly.

The deceased, who was in her early 80s, passed away relatively sudden in Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

She was one of a family of nine of the late William and Catherine McQuaid of Mullinagork, Trillick, being survived by three brothers and two sisters.

Having worked her way through primary school at Golan, Trillick, the late Kathleen found employment in Gould’s drapery and shoe store which at the time was a long-standing family run business on Trillick Main Street.

She later took up employment in Wellworths supermarket in Enniskillen.

Following her marriage, in the early 1970s, to Ambrose Carson, a native of Fivemiletown, the couple were blessed with a family of two boys who are both well-known and highly respected in the community.

Over the following years, the couple spent a very happy life together, the late Ambrose employed as a school bus driver and the late Kathleen cooking, washing, knitting and baking for her loving family. L

Like the rest of her siblings, the deceased had a huge interest in all sport and spent many a long evening watching it on television.

But central to it all was her love of Gaelic football and in particular the progress of Trillick and Tyrone, being noted for having a great memory of facts and figures.

She was predeceased by her husband just three years ago but still enjoyed life in an enriched but different way, thanks to the care of her loving family.

Kathleen was blessed with a strong faith reflected in a devotion to prayer and a regular Mass attendance. Above all she was a family person, young at heart and with a special bond to her two sons and her five grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass took place at St Mary’s Church in Fivemiletown and was celebrated by Rev Brendan Gallagher, PP Fivemiletown, who in his homily spoke of her life as a gift to so many people, particularly her family, friends and all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Following her funeral, the late Kathleen was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

The deceased is survived by her two sons Fergus and Neil, and her five grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Conor, Leo and Maurice; her sisters Rosaleen and Bernadette, and many other relatives and friends to all of whom we extend our deepest sympathies. Kathleen was predeceased by her brothers Eugene, Cathal and Hugo.