Katie’s death will be investigated ‘fully and fearlessly’

A CORONER today said the death of Ederney teenager Katie Donnelly will be investigated ‘fully and fearlessly’.

At Laganside Coroners Court today, the first preliminary hearing was held for the inquest into Katie’s death in September 2022 at the age of 18. The teenager was an inpatient at the Elm Ward at the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital in Omagh, operated by the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT), and had been diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).

Today’s hearing began with a ‘warm welcome’ by Coroner Maria Dougan who acknowledged the attendance of Katie’s parents, family members and friends to the opening of the inquest.

She told the family that she had been appointed to the inquest after hearing of Katie’s death and gave a ‘formal condolence’ for the deceased’s parents.

Counsel appointed by the coroner’s office informed the court that following the teenager’s death a joint criminal investigation, separate to the coroner’s investigation, by the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) was launched.

He said that on August 12 the HSE compiled 194 documents from their investigation and will meet with the police, WHSCT and Public Prosecution Service (PPS) about a decision on prosecution.

Miss Dougan told the family that they have received documents, notes and medical records regarding Katie and that work will be going on ‘in the background’ between hearings.

However, she assured the family that she will ‘fully and fearlessly’ investigate the death, with the coroner’s counsel adding that it will be carried out ‘right rather than quickly’.

The next hearing will be held on January 15 for a further update on investigations.