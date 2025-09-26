Kelly family ‘apprehensive’ about new proposed Legacy framework

THE announcement that the British and Irish Governments have agreed proposals for a new Legacy Act has filled the family of former councillor Patsy Kelly with apprehension about what the future holds for their fight for justice.

Two years ago, a much-awaited report by the Police Ombudsman concluded that the conduct of police officers involved in the investigation into Mr Kelly’s 1974 murder amounted to ‘collusive behaviour’.

The report highlighted the deliberate withholding of intelligence from the murder investigation team and the failure to act on information about an active UVF unit in the Fermanagh area.

Advertisement

Patsy Kelly was abducted and murdered after closing the family public house in Trillick in July 1974 at the age of 35.

His body was later discovered weighted down in Lough Eyes, county Fermanagh, some 20 miles away.

Fresh calls for an inquest were granted but later blocked by the British Government’s controversial Legacy Act.

However, last week, the British and Irish governments unveiled a new joint framework aimed at addressing the legacy of the Troubles, intended to replace the widely-criticized 2023 Legacy Act that had halted inquests and prosecutions related to the conflict.

Speaking in response to the latest plans, Mr Kelly’s son, Patsy Jnr, said the announcement filled his family with ‘apprehension’.

“There have been so many false dawns before. We have been let down on countless assurances regarding legacy in the past. Is this more window dressing, or is this genuinely an opportunity to bring truth, justice, and closure?

“On the morning these announcements were made by the British and Irish Governments, my family is in court in Belfast as part of a civil action, which may even require my 84-year-old mother to give evidence.

Advertisement

“This has been going on for over 50 years. We were denied an inquest on four occasions despite strong and compelling evidence. Then, when we were finally granted an inquest two years ago, it was taken away by the Legacy Act implemented by the reckless Tory party.

“There have been many words from both governments, but what we really need is to dig into the details, digest the information, and understand what will actually happen because, at this very early stage, nothing is clear.

“Despite being denied an inquest four times, it is now possible that, because our inquest never began, it will be decided upon by a Solicitor General.”

Mr Kelly said there remains significant uncertainty over the process and has asked what format and level of detail would be uncovered in any future inquest into his father’s murder.

“What we are now looking forward to is the conclusion of the civil action and the opportunity for our inquest to finally take place.”