Kelly family meet with Shadow Secretary of State over 1974 murder

MEMBERS of the family of the murdered Trillick councillor, Patsy Kelly, have met with the Labour Shadow Secretary of State in Omagh.

In 1974, Mr Kelly was abducted, shot and his remains thrown in a lake. His killing shocked the local community, and his family have spent almost 50 years fighting for justice and the truth about what happened.

Shadow Secretary of State, Peter Kyle, made the trip to Omagh for the meeting, which was also attended by West Tyrone MP, Orfhlaith Begley and West Tyrone Sinn Fein MLA, Nicola Brogan.

Speaking following the meeting, the Kelly family once again highlighted their determination to get truth and justice.

“It was important to meet with Mr Kyle to update him on the latest developments in the search for truth and justice for Patsy,” they said.

“With almost 50 years now having passed and with victim’s families experiencing the threat of the Tory government’s ‘Bill of Shame’ on legacy cases as a backdrop to their daily lives, we felt it was vital to voice the concerns of victims towards this shameful piece of legislation.

“Informing Mr Kyle of the now five decades long campaign on Patsy’s case, we briefed him on how we are waiting for a long overdue report from the Police Ombudsman, Marie Anderson, which we have been told will be published in the New Year.