Your chance to have a say on the future of Omagh town centre

A meeting about the future of Omagh town centre will be held next week.

The event, which is entitled ‘Omagh’s Future Challenges and Opportunities’, is being described as taking place at a ‘significant time’ in the development of the town. It is being held on the initiative of the chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff.

It will take place in the Strule Arts Centre next Tuesday, February 24, between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

Like many towns throughout Ireland, Omagh has faced a downturn in fortunes during recent decades. Vacant properties, the decline of some traditionally independent retailers and the increasing popularity of out-of-town shopping centres have all contributed to concerns about the future.

But Cllr McElduff is keen to stress that the meeting is also about the opportunities which are there for the development of Omagh into the future. He has urged as many people as possible to attend the meeting, which comes just months after a similar event on issues surrounding housing.

“I would strongly encourage people to attend and contribute to the event. We hope it will be a meaningful and forward-looking discussion about the future of Omagh,” said the Omagh town councillor.

“It is hoped and intended that this event will create a constructive engagement where all those who work, live and spend time in Omagh town can express and share their views.

“A key priority remains supporting our town centre and local businesses.

“It is essential that future policies, investment decisions and practical interventions are informed by the lived experience and by the insight of those who use and shape the town every day.”

Representatives from various Stormont Departments, statutory agencies and public bodies are also expected to be in attendance at the event.

It is hoped that their presence will help to inform future plans and decisions aimed at rejuvenating the businesses and social life of Omagh, which has been the county town of Tyrone for more than 250 years.