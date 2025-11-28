Key transport links to be showcased at Omagh event next week

EASILINK Community Transport will host a number of public ‘access hubs’ in Omagh town centre next Wednesday, December 3.

The event will celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and highlight the vital role of accessible transport in the local community.

The interactive event will showcase Easilink’s work supporting people across the Omagh area who face challenges accessing public or private transport.

Visitors to the hubs will see an accessible community minibus, meet passengers, speak with volunteer car drivers and learn more about how community transport promotes independence, wellbeing and social connection.

The access hubs will also feature a passenger story wall, where individuals with additional needs can share what accessible transport means to them.

The event aims to promote inclusion while raising awareness of Easilink’s ongoing need for volunteer car drivers.

Claire Russell, Easilink chief executive, said, “Accessibility is at the core of what we do. Every day we help people attend their health and hospital appointments, community activities, work placements, social events, and essential services.

“The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is a chance for us to highlight the real impact of our work and to celebrate the incredible people who use our services.

“Alongside their minibus drivers, Easilink has a team of volunteers, who support these trips and connections.

“Using their own cars, our volunteer drivers do incredible work throughout the areas we serve of Omagh, Strabane and Foyle.

“They are the reason so many of our members can get out and about and be where they need to be.

“Volunteers receive full training and mileage reimbursement and can commit as little as a few hours per week.”