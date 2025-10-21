Killeeshil in mourning after untimely passing of ‘Colly’

KILLEESHIL has been plunged into mourning after the untimely passing of Conall ‘Colly’ Donnelly, a beloved and widely respected figure in the local community.

Conall was a committed goalkeeper for many years with Killeeshil St Mary’s and has been described in an official club statement as “a cherished member whose presence, dedication and kindness touched everything we do.”

A passionate member of Clogher Valley Wheelers, Conall was also a driving force behind the Killeeshil Sportive Cycle, as well as being a devoted family man.

The news of his death has been greeted with an immense sense of shock and sadness, and Killeeshil St Mary’s have paid a poignant tribute to their fallen club member, whose legacy will no doubt continue to reverberate around the club for generations to come.

“On Monday evening, our club and community were plunged into mourning with the sudden and untimely passing of our dear friend and clubman, Conall (Colly) Donnelly.

“Colly was at the very heart of our club. A cherished member whose presence, dedication, and kindness touched everything we do. He was a constant and inspiring figure, particularly to our underage teams. His time, patience, and gentle encouragement were a guiding light to our U8 and U10 girls, who looked up to him with admiration at every training session and blitz. There is no doubt Colly will always hold a special and lasting place in their hearts.

“Only recently, Colly, alongside our youth coaches, played a key role in organising our much loved yearly kids vs parents blitz, a perfect reflection of the energy, commitment, and love he gave so generously to our club, and especially to our youngest players.

“Colly was also a proud and accomplished goalkeeper, representing our club with great pride for many years. He only stepped away from the game two years ago, with one of the standout moments of his career being the unforgettable Junior Championship win in 2013, followed by the team’s run in the Ulster Championship.

“But Colly’s contribution went far beyond the football field. He was also a passionate member of Clogher Valley Wheelers and a driving force behind the Killeeshil Sportive Cycle, an event that raised invaluable funds for both our club and community centre.

“Colly carried a profound sense of community spirit, one that radiated throughout our parish and into the wider area. For that, and so much more, we are deeply thankful. His legacy will live on, not only in what he did, but in the countless lives he touched.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Conall’s beloved wife Claire, daughters Caitlin and Chloe, his mother Maggie, brother Ciaran, sisters Orla, Christina and Cabrini, and the wider Donnelly family circle. May you find strength and comfort in the outpouring of love that surrounds you, and in the memory of a truly special man who gave so much, so selflessly.”