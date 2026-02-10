‘Killeter Forest not being used enough for tourism’

KILLETER Forest, one of the largest wooded areas in Europe, is being under-utilised, according to local councillors. At January’s meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Derg Sinn Féin representative Caroline Devine put forward a motion – which was unanimously supported by members – asking that council progress a scoping exercise to examine the ‘wider regeneration and tourism potential’ of the local forest.

The Derg councillor said the forest, which covers 418 hectares, was identified in a 2022 RAMSAT study as having ‘development potential’ in relation to outdoor recreation, access to green space, nature-based health, and well-being and rural regeneration.

Its regeneration was previously identified as a key outcome within the Derg Local Growth Plan and Cllr Devine also argued that as the Derg sits within the top 15 per-cent most deprived areas in the North, a new development has the potential to make a real and tangible difference in terms of revitalisation, job creation, tourism, growth and wider business development.

“The forest has recognised international connections with the International Appalachian Trail, which goes through the forest, is located within a unique cross -border position, which creates a strong opportunity to leverage cross-border funding,” she said.

“It is designated as the nature reserve of regional and national importance, offering potential for outdoor learning and youth programmes that deliver long-term social value.

“There is also scope for well-managed cycling and mountain bike trails that would complement existing uses and enhance the overall visitor experience there.”

Fellow Derg representative, UUP councillor Derek Hussey, added, “The under-utilisation of forests and lake bodies is well known.

“This is a valuable asset that can be utilised in our council area, in particular in the electoral area that we both represent, and it has to be utilised to its full.

“We’re talking, whether people know it or not, about one of the largest forests in Europe, in Killeter Forest.

“It’s in our council area, bordering into Donegal, with linkages to other tourist potentials that exist.”