Killyclogher man remembered as ‘a rock for his family’

“MARTIN fought the good fight.” These were the words of Fr Kevin McElhennon as he addressed mourners at the Requiem Mass of Martin Fitzpatrick from Killyclogher who passed away last Friday following a year-long battle with cancer.

Taking place at St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher on Monday, those in attendance at the service heard that Mr Fitzpatrick was a man who ‘fought against selfishness’ and ‘had the gift of wisdom’.

“He was young, just in his 60s, and yes, we thought we would have him longer and we ask, quite rightly, why now?” said Fr McElhennon.

“Martin fought the good fight. Not just in his year-long battle with cancer, which he faced with such courage, but in the everyday challenges where his character was formed in-depth.

“He fought against selfishness by always thinking of others.

“If a neighbours grass needed cut, or their roof needed fixing, he simply did it. No fanfare. No expectation of thanks. He just saw what was needed to be done, and got to doing it.

“That is the good fight – the daily choice to be there for other people.”

Fr McElhennon further remembered Mr Fitzpatrick as a man who was ‘calm in crisis’ and ‘dependable’.

“As a father and a husband, he was ever present – a rock for his family,” he said.

“He was a man who was never cross, but steady and even tempered. He stayed calm when things went wrong. He had his priorities right because he had the gift of wisdom.”

Mr Fitzpatrick was also remembered as a remarkably gifted, bright and able man who built a successful business.

“He worked all around the world and made connections everywhere,” Fr McElhennon continued.

“His reputation was respected, and he was resourceful – always finding solutions where others found obstacles…

“He always gave his best and never did things by half-measure. He always did them fully and right.”

A loving husband to Anne, Mr Fitzpatrick was also a devoted father to Connor, Paul (Lucia), and Laura (Rick), a precious grandfather to Lucas and a cherished brother to Edward and his sister-in-law Gerarda.

After the service at St Mary’s Church, Mr Fitzpatrick’s remains were laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.