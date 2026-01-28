Killyclogher pub owners face £86,000 bill after rates increase

THE owners of a long-established Killyclogher pub have spoken about the difficulty of running the business as costs continue to rise.

The Village Inn has been serving customers since 1954 – but its owners admit the current ‘trying times’ are having a huge impact on the hospitality sector.

A recent business rates revaluation by the Northern Ireland Executive has added to the financial problems facing many businesses.

In a message on its Facebook page last night, a spokesperson for the Village Inn said their rates would increase by approximately 23% – leaving a figure of £86,000 to be paid over a 10-month period.

“This increase would be bad enough on its own, but at the end of January we will have to factor in the increase in duty from November’s budget and in April we see an increase in the minimum wage,” the message read.

“The last few years we have had consistent rising energy costs, increased National Insurance costs, food and drink prices rising as well as commercial waste charges to pay for.

“We consider ourselves a vitally important part of our community in Killyclogher and we have tried to protect our customers from these charges as much as we possibly can. Maintaining standards, quality and value is our priority, but it is becoming increasingly difficult.”

The Village Inn owners highlighted the important role the business played in the local community.

“We have been serving the people of Killyclogher and Omagh since 1954 in one capacity or another.

“We have served at your christenings, your birthdays, your funerals and your weddings. We have seen your children born, we’ve employed them, we’ve watched them grow up and come in with their own families.

“We aren’t looking handouts, we aren’t looking freebies or special treatment. We just want to be treated fairly and the chance to serve our community for another 72 years.

“Thank you everyone in Killyclogher and the Omagh area for your continued support and we stand proudly with our sister venues in the InnBar Group and all hospitality venues in the area in these trying times.”