Killyclogher school says goodbye to much-loved teacher

THERE were emotional scenes in Killyclogher recently as staff, pupils, parents, and friends gathered to celebrate the remarkable teaching career of Eamer McElhill, who retired after 33 years of dedicated service at St Ronan’s Primary School, Recarson.

Mrs McElhill began her teaching career at St Ronan’s in September 1992 and, throughout her entire career, taught exclusively at the school.

Over more than three decades, she worked under six principals and alongside countless colleagues, earning the respect and affection of everyone who knew her.

Described by current principal Conor McCrystall as a ‘born teacher’, Mrs McElhill was celebrated for her passion for education, her creativity, and her unwavering commitment to her pupils – particularly those who needed extra support.

“As both a class teacher and SENCO, she was renowned for her creativity and her love of the arts, often writing her own versions of well-known plays for her pupils to perform,” Mr McCrystall said.

“Fittingly, her final class at St Ronan’s performed one of her own creations, ‘The Wizard of Recarson’, during her celebration evening – a heartfelt tribute to her enthusiasm and influence.”

The celebration began with Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, celebrated by Fr Kevin McElhennon (PP) and Fr Malachy Gallagher (CC), followed by refreshments in Cappagh Parish Hall.

Throughout the evening, pupils performed a selection of choir pieces, including a special song composed in Mrs McElhill’s honour. Former parent Declan Forde also delighted the audience with a touching poem written and recited especially for the occasion.

Among the speakers were Brian Gallagher, Mrs McElhill’s first principal, and Patrick Friel, chair of the Board of Governors.

Mrs McElhill herself addressed the large gathering, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the school community and fondly reflecting on her years at St Ronan’s.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald about her retirement, Mrs McElhill said, “To me, St Ronan’s Recarson has been a second home, and I can’t believe what a huge part of my life it has been for over 30 years. Both my sons, Hugh and James, attended the school, and it was an incredibly rewarding experience to teach them.

“I want to thank all the staff I’ve worked with, the Board of Governors for their constant support, and, most importantly, all the children I have taught.

“They inspired me to always give my best, to understand their interests, and to help them grow. My family have also been a tremendous support throughout my career.

“I will miss the school plays, the Christmas shows, and the day-to-day teaching, but I will always be incredibly proud of the work we’ve done at St Ronan’s.”