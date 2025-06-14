Killycloghter-born hotel director awarded MBE

A KILLYCLOGHER man has been awarded a MBE for his contributions to Northern Ireland’s hospitality industry.

Listed in this year’s Kings birthday honours list was James McGinn, the director of Hastings Hotel group, which manage numerous hotels across the North, most notably the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

In the birthday honours list, he was awarded a MBE ‘For services to Hospitality and Tourism in Northern Ireland.’

Speaking to the Irish News on Friday, James thanked his colleges in Hasting for his award.

“Tourism and hospitality is in my blood, and I’m thankful for the career I have built at Hastings Hotels for the last 30 years and for the opportunities provided to me by the Hastings family,” he said.

“I would also like to thank my colleagues across the group, because without them, this recognition wouldn’t be possible.”

From a well-known local family, James McGinn became a familiar face in households across the North after his starring role in the BBC fly-on-the-wall documentary series, ‘Lobby Lives’, nearly 20 years ago.

Over the past 30 years He worked his way up to general manager at the Europa Hotel, and also the group’s director of hotels, during the series, Mr McGinn, is seen celebrating his own personal milestone of 30 years at the hotel group.

He started his career at the age of 15 when he worked at the Knock-na-moe Castle Hotel in Omagh as waiter and barman where his uncle was general manager.

A passionate perfectionist who spends almost every hour at work, he worked his way up to Director of Hotels, supporting his team of managers, while coming up with plans to ensure not just the hotels’ survival, but their development and continued success.