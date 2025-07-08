Kind Dungannon pupil gets long hair cut for charity

CHEERS and a keen round of applause rang around Gaelscoil Aodh Rua, Dungannon recently as a very kind-hearted and brave little girl got her long locks cut up to a stylish bob for charity.

Surrounded by her pals and colourful balloons, Fiádh O Doohartaigh waited patiently as her hairdresser Jaime Houston began the haircut – ably helped by Fiádh’s supportive brother, Cúan! – all in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Once the haircut was complete, Fiádh of Rang Five beamed with joy as she held aloft the 14 inches of her freshly-cut hair – and was delighted with her shorter do as a result.

A spokesperson from Gaelscoil Aodh Rua said that the school community are ‘so proud’ of Fiádh for her kindness and compassion.

“We had a fabulous day at school when Fiádh in Rang 5 had her hair cut at school in aid of The Little Princess Trust,” they said.

“All 14 inches of Fiádh’s beautiful hair and the money raised will go to help children who have lost their hair due to cancer. At last count, she had raised over £2300, with a generous donation of £200 from all her friends and staff at school!”

“Tá muid iontach bródúil as Fiadh as ucht a cineáltas!

“Bhí lá iontach againn i nGaelscoil Aodha Rua an tseachtain seo nuair a fuair Fiádh i Rang 5 bearradh gruaige déanta, chun airgead a bhailiú don Little Princess Trust! Rachaidh an ghruaig s’aici (14 orlach!!) agus an t-airgead chuig páistí a chaill an ghruaig s’acu mar gheall ar ailse!”

The Little Princess Trust provides real-hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer or other conditions. It is also one of the UK’s largest funders of childhood cancer research.

However, they rely solely on the generosity of its wonderful supporters who help the charity give hair and hope to so many children and young people with cancer each year.