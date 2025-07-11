Kneecap poster with sectarian slogans on Dungannon bonfire

A POSTER featuring rap trio Kneecap along with a number of sectarian slogans has been attached to an Eleventh Night bonfire in Dungannon.

The banner, which has a photograph of the west Belfast band as its backdrop, has been cable tied to the pallets used to construct the bonfire.

It features the heading ‘Kill your local Kneecap’, with a further line stating ‘The only good one is a dead one’. In the centre of the poster is the acronym ‘KAT’, with ‘Death to Hamas’ and ‘Destroy all Irish Republicans’ also on the banner.

Mid Ulster Independent Cllr Barry Monteith has described the as ‘ghoulish’.

Cllr Monteith said, “Threats to Irish Republicans, musicians and Catholics in Eastvale, Dungannon. Our National Flag placed for burning. Ghoulishly, the car from the scene of the killing of IRA Volunteers Malcolm Nugent, Dwayne O’Donnell, John Quinn and civilian Thomas Armstrong is included. An attempt to retraumatise and revel in the grief of others.”