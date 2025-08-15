Knives brandished during Dungannon brawl

POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an altercation in Irish Street/Shambles Lane area of Dungannon yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

Police said that a number of men were fighting and knives were produced. The PSNI has asked anyone who may have witnessed to come forward and contact them.

Sergeant Fletcher said, “At around 4.45pm, it was reported that a number of males were fighting and that weapons including knives were produced.

Advertisement

“At this time there have been no reports of any serious injuries.

“Enquiries are on-going and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this or anyone who may have information including dash-cam, CCTV or any other footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1190 14/08/25.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/