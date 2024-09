ALL associated with Strabane’s Koram Centre were delighted this week to mark the official opening of new premises on Railway Street.

The local charity, which offers support to individuals experiencing emotional health and wellbeing issues living in the Strabane district area, relocated into the premises in early July, and the Board of Trustees now hope to be able to increase the range of supports it can provide.

The new premises includes eight rooms for counselling and complementary therapies, a play therapy room, three staff offices as well as a large training room.

Gerard Harkin, Chair of the Board of Trustees commented, “It’s great to have today’s event to celebrate our move to the new premises at Railway Street. We now have additional space to provide our services including counselling, complementary therapy as well as a dedicated training room to provide a range of support programmes and workshops. This is important as accessing support for mental and emotional health issues continue to be a significant challenge facing the local community.

“The new premises represent a significant investment in our work and in the Strabane area with a total funding package of over £800,000. We are deeply thankful to the support shown to us by the local community as well as our funders, including the Department for Communities and National Lottery Community Fund.”

Department for Communities Deputy Permanent Secretary, John Smith said of the Koram Centre, “The Department is pleased that it was able to fund and facilitate the move of the Koram Centre to its new premises to support the delivery of it enhanced services to the people of Strabane and the wider north west. The Department recognises and values the work that the Koram Centre carries out in providing the care and support it does for its clientele.”

Paul Sweeney, Northern Ireland Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund added, “We were pleased to make this significant investment into Strabane, and are inspired by what has been achieved so far, supporting critical mental health and emotional wellbeing services in the area. Well done to everyone involved in this project.

“This year marks 30 years since the first National Lottery draw and thanks to people who play the National Lottery games, life changing projects like this are made possible.”