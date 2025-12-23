Lack of funding a major concern for Omagh Women’s Aid

OMAGH Women’s Aid continues to face significant challenges due to a lack of secure and adequate funding to sustain and develop its work in the local area.

Staff say funding is one of the key issues that must be addressed if the organisation is to continue delivering effective services into 2026 and beyond.

Other pressing concerns include improved wages, longer-term and permanent contracts for staff, the need for additional personnel, and ongoing financial support from what they describe as the ‘amazing community and businesses’ across the Omagh area.

Currently, the organisation relies on a range of funding streams. These include Stormont funding through the ‘Ending Violence Against Women and Girls’ strategy, support from the National Lottery for youth programmes and vital income raised through local fundraising efforts.

Additional grant aid has also been provided by the National Lottery Community Fund for the Lighthouse Project, which focuses on empowering young people by building confidence, resilience and self-esteem.

“A major issue for us, and for many organisations like ours, is the lack of funding to meet the needs of women in the local community,” said Bernie Kerlin.

“We are the only provider of support for women in the Omagh area, but we need more funding and better wages for the work that we do. One of the biggest difficulties is the uncertainty that comes with rolling funding arrangements.

“It means staff don’t have permanent contracts, and that lack of security makes it harder to plan and continue the work we’re doing.”

Bernie added that while current funding sources – including Supporting People and the Western Trust – are enough to keep services operating, the balance is increasingly difficult to maintain.

“At the moment, there is just about enough to keep us going, but the number of women coming through our doors and the funding available don’t always match,” she said.