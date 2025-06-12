Lakeland commit to dialogue over smell at Artigarvan plant

LAKELAND Dairies has reaffirmed its commitment to continued engagement with the Artigarvan community following a meeting with local residents and elected representatives about concerns over a bad odour from the company’s facility.

In a statement to the Chronicle, the company said it “appreciates the patience of the local community” and will “continue to work closely with residents and their representatives over issues regarding the Artigarvan facility.”

According to reports, local people have been complaining about the smell for the past number of years.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies stated, “This time of year is particularly busy in our industry, including our Artigarvan facility. The company works tirelessly to ensure the plant continues to meet all its legislative requirements and endeavours to meet the expectations of residents. We engage with the residents of the Artigarvan community regularly and will continue to do so.”

Among those present at Monday’s meeting were Sinn Féin councillor Paul Boggs and DUP MLA Tom Buchanan, both of whom welcomed the company’s ongoing efforts, while also acknowledging residents’ continued frustration.

Cllr Boggs said, “Residents have been raising the reoccurring bad odour for a prolonged period of time now. Some months ago the plant revealed plans which they were putting in place for works which would go some way in eliminating the odour. I firstly want to thank the plant and its staff for engaging with me and local residents on the issue. However, following repeated complaints regarding the odour, I remain in contact with both residents and the plant management.”

He added, “I welcome the update I received in recent days about further works the plant are going to carry out imminently to try and seal areas which are identified as causing the odour. The people of Artigarvan have put up with the odour for long enough, and I will continue to work with them and the creamery until the issues are resolved.”

West Tyrone MLA Tom Buchanan also described the discussions as constructive.

“Residents were not just aggrieved due to the smell; it was also the lack of communication from the company,” he said. “But during the meeting, Lakeland Dairies said that they would be making investments to help solve the issue of the smell and continue to engage more with concerned residents.

“This is an ongoing issue, and we have had multiple meetings over the last 5-6 years, and there will be another meeting between both parties next month.”