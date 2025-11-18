Landmark Sion Mills shop could become an Irish language centre

PLANS have been submitted to turn a prominent Tyrone shop into an Irish language centre.

McCafferty’s Antiques and Art store has been at the centre of life in Sion Mills for many years.

Located at Victoria Place on the village’s main street, the shop has long been a favourite with antiques enthusiasts and art lovers from throughout Tyrone and further afield.

However, a planning application has been lodged in recent days with Derry City and Strabane District to turn the shop into a centre for the teaching and promotion of the Irish language.

The proposed new language centre would be managed by Pobal Mhuileann an tSiáin, a community group based in the village which organises weekly Irish language classes.

A Design Access Statement submitted with the planning application highlights that although the shop building is not listed, it is located within the Sion Mills Conservation area.

“The proposed change of use to a community use will help to keep the building in active use to and ensure that the building fabric and character of the area is maintained,” the statement adds.

The planning application will now be examined by the council’s planning department before a final decision is made.