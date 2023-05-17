Large attendance prompts change to A5 Public Inquiry venue

PLANS to relocate the Public Inquiry into the A5 dual-carriageway from the Strule Arts Centre to Omagh Enterprise Centre are being reversed for one day later this month.

Commissioners from the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) are currently conducting the Inquiry at the Strule Arts Centre. It will continue at the venue until the end of this week, before resuming on Tuesday May 30.

But the Inquiry on that date will remain at the Omagh town centre venue instead of relocating to the Omagh Enterprise Centre. This, according to the PAC, is due to the expected large attendance wanting to attend for that day’s session, which will focus on the road safety aspects of the new £1.6 billion dual-carriageway.

Advertisement

It is anticipated that families of those killed on the road, and members of the ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign group will be among the witnesses on that day.

Mr Garth Kerr, the Commissioner, made the announcement of the change in venue for Tuesday May 30 at Wednesday’s session.

“We have decided to move the opening day of week two from the Omagh Enterprise Centre to this building (Strule Arts Centre),” he said.

“We are conscious that there has been a groundswell of interest in this inquiry and do not want to run the risk of being unable to accommodate everyone who wants to attend at the smaller room at the Omagh Enterprise Centre.”

So far this week, there have been much larger attendances of members of the public and others at the event in the Strule Arts Centre.

Tomorrow (Thursday) the Inquiry will focus on the flood risks of the scheme, its impacts on local agriculture and business.