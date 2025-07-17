BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Large diesel spill in Omagh town centre

  • 17 July 2025
Callum McGuigan - 17 July 2025
Police have advised drivers of slippy roads as ‘majority’ of town centre is currently covered in diesel.

A spokesperson said, “There is an extremely large diesel fuel spill which encompasses the majority of streets in Omagh town centre.

“Roads are very slippy as a result.
“Roads Service have been advised and will be in attendance but this may take some time until the matter is rectified.”

