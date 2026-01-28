Dromore residents tortured by late-night noise from speeding cars

RESIDENTS in Dromore have raised growing concerns over late-night noise caused by loud and speeding vehicles.

Several residents have told the Ulster Herald they are being disturbed as late as 3.30am, with revving engines and excessive exhaust noise waking households across the area.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Colette McNulty said she is ‘fed up’ with the lack of consideration being shown and urged those responsible to reflect on the impact of their behaviour on the wider community.

“I am absolutely fed up with the antisocial behaviour happening in our area,” she said. “Having one or two lads rallying through Dromore at 3.30am is completely unacceptable.

“People are being kept awake in the middle of the night with no regard for families, older residents or anyone who has to get up for work. This behaviour is selfish and disrespectful.”

Cllr McNulty also warned that the PSNI has recently established speed checkpoints in neighbouring towns and said drivers risk penalty points if they continue.

“Unless you want to be caught, you seriously need to wise up,” she said. “Think about your actions and how disruptive and irresponsible they are.”

Dromore resident Pat Watters, who lives in the Morgan Park area, said loud vehicles regularly disturb the town, with elderly and sick residents particularly affected.

“It doesn’t matter what day of the week it is – people are being woken by loud, souped-up cars racing around,” he said.

“I have neighbours who are elderly or unwell and they are being woken at all hours. While I can put up with it, although I shouldn’t have to, it’s having a serious impact on vulnerable people.”

Cllr McNulty also raised concerns about increased littering in the area, describing it as ‘disgraceful’.

“This isn’t children,” she said. “If you live here, respect here. Take your rubbish home and put it in a bin. Show some pride in where you live.”