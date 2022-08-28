BREAKING: Man arrested after shot fired at Ballygawley pub

A 20-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after police received reports of a shot being fired at the window of a licensed premises in Ballygawley in the early hours of this morning.
At around 2.30am, the PSNI received a report that two shots had been fired in the Main Street area of Ballygawley – one in the air and another towards the window of a licensed premises.
Detective Inspector Bell said, “Our officers attended and are also investigating reports of an assault and attempted arson at this same address.
“An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information to call us on 101 quoting reference number 309 28/08/22.”
The 20-year-old man who was arrested remains in custody at this time, the police have said.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.
