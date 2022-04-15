Candles lit in Omagh vigil for victims of Sligo attacks

Dozens of people from across Tyrone attended a vigil outside Omagh Court House earlier tonight (Friday) to show their respects for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, the two men murdered in Sligo earlier this week.

Among the crowd were people of different of backgrounds and walks of life, all standing side by side to show their support for the family and friends of the victims.

Politicians, friends of the victims, and sympathetic members of the public lit candles, held rainbow flags, and, to finish proceedings, observed a minute of silence for the deceased.

Prominent among the crowd were members of Tyrone’s LGBT+ community.

Speaking at the event, Cat Brogan of Omagh Pride expressed sentiments of love and solidarity, emphasising that “we must love each other, and look out for each other.”

Martin O’Neill, a friend and former colleague of Aidan Moffitt said “he was a kind and honorable gentleman and the best way to remember him is to raise a glass in his honour.”

Tributes to the two men continue to be paid in every county across the island.