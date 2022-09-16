This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Davey recalls moment he welcomed future King to Omagh

  • 16 September 2022
Davey recalls moment he welcomed future King to Omagh
The moment that Davey Park shook hands with Prince Charles.
Victoria HousdenBy Victoria Housden - 16 September 2022
3 minutes read

Related articles:

Omagh Pride plans to be ‘bigger and better’ this year ‘Pleasant, approachable and very moved by the Omagh victims’ Omagh businesses seek clarity on energy bill price cap plan Historic Omagh property put up for sale

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY