Davey recalls moment he welcomed future King to Omagh

THE date was Wednesday, June 13, 2018. It was a gloomy day in Omagh by all accounts; the skies were pewter grey, a misty drizzle was falling from the skies, and locals were bedecked in zipped up raincoats, their faces all-but covered by cosy hoods or trusty umbrellas.

But, in spite of the miserable conditions, Davey Park of Omagh knew that his day was going to be special.

Aged just 17-years-old, and at the tail-end of his AS Level year at Omagh High School, Davey was also a young cadet sergeant – and, prestigiously, the ‘Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for County Tyrone’.

He had been forewarned that he would be meeting a ‘high profile guest’ that day, as it was the official opening event of the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex – but he wasn’t told whom.

“As the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet, I was never told of all the details of events such as this,” Davey, who is now aged 21, told the UlsterHerald.

“We were usually left out of the loop – partly for security reasons. So, I wasn’t sure who I was meeting – I was just informed of a ‘high profile guest’.

Mysterious – yes. Exciting – definitely.

‘A Royal visit’

As Davey journeyed towards the Omagh Hospital, there was quite the hustle and bustle. The hospital was a hive of police presence; with officers screening every person who entered the ground, including searching their cars and car boots.

Once outside the entrance to the vast building, Davey was informed of what was happening: He was going to be one of the first to meet Prince Charles – and it was to be HIS role to tour him around the hospital, alongside the Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone, Robert Lowry Scott.

“I definitely began to get nervous!” Davey recollected.

As the crowds grew at the hospital, so did the commotion – and the buzz…. Literally!

Because, at exactly 11.11am, a helicopter whirred into view, and quickly touched down on Tyrone soil.

The ‘high profile’ guest was here – and it was Davey’s time to shine.

Wearing a pale grey suit, and maroon-chequered tie, Prince Charles walked briskly, umbrella in hand, from the helipad towards his eager-onlookers; first, exchanging pleasant chit-chat with the Lord Lieutenant of Tyrone – and then, Davey, who sported a friendly smile.

“When we met, I saluted him, and he greeted me with a handshake,” the Omagh man recalled. “He immediately asked me about school… and joked with me about having a free day off!

“I had no idea how to respond,” Davey recalled, with a grin. “So, I just laughed, and said, ‘Yeah’.”

Prince Charles then asked Davey if he was ‘studying for his A-Levels?’

“He said, ‘Good’, when I responded with, ‘Yes’,” Davey recollected.

‘Greatest admiration’

Then, the Lord Lieutenant took over, guiding the Prince of Wales through the welcoming doors of the Omagh Hospital, closely followed by Davey, and the Royal possé.

It was a truly momentous visit for all involved: Not only did Prince Charles, whose official title is now King Charles III, meet with hospital staff, including staff of the Renal Unit, Urgent Care and Treatment Centre, the Cardiac Assessment Unit, and general practitioners, he also spent time with patients residing in the hospital, and members of the crowd. He further spoke with a trio of medics who treated victims of the Omagh Bomb.

One such staff member was Sister Joann McCullagh, who was a staff nurse in the intensive care ward on the day of the attack.

Carrying an air of grace, Prince Charles’ smile hardly left his face as he asked local people questions, and when he pulled upon the royal blue velvet chord to reveal the hospital’s official opening plaque in the build’s foyer, he spoke the words, “Ladies and gentlemen, nothing would give me greater pleasure than to unveil this plaque, and declare open this new complex, of which I have heard a great deal.

“I have had a good look around, and have met what seems to be most of the people who work here.

“I promise you,” he added. “I have nothing but the greatest admiration for everything that you do here; and for the care and service that you provide.

“I have great pleasure in declaring this new complex – open.”

And standing to Prince Charles’ side during this special presentation was the Lord Lieutenant, and Davey, who was as pleased as Punch.

“It was a very special memory as well as a big surprise,” Davey concluded. “I also remember that my mum, Donna, was also very proud of me.

“I guess I can say, now, that I’ve shaken the King’s hand!” he laughed.