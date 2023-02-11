Drugs and cash seized after police chase in Omagh

A short car chase turned into a footrace when police attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in Omagh last night, which eventually ended in two men being arrested, and drugs being seized from a local property.

After noticing a vehicle behaving conspicuously in the town, police approached, only for the occupants to speed off down a dead-end road.

Upon coming to a halt, one of the people travelling in the vehicle tried to get away on foot, however, after losing their balance, they were apprehended by the pursuing officer.

Advertisement

Both the driver and passenger were arrested, and drugs and cash were seized. Further searches of a property resulted in the discovery of more narcotics and money.

The PSNI have said, “A large amount of Class B Controlled Drugs and a quantity of cash were seized.

“Following the arrest of both suspects for numerous drug offences, a search was carried out at the suspect’s home address. Officers located further amounts of Class B and Class C controlled Drugs and a large quantity of cash.

Both suspects have been interviewed and released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be made.”

Taking to social media, the PSNI also said, “Did you know that your local District Support Team (DST) is full of finely tuned athletes who will catch you if you try and run away? Not that this matters when you fall in a heap after a few hundred feet and drop all the evidence around you…”

They went on to describe the incident as “somewhat embarrassing” for the suspect who fell while trying to make off on foot.