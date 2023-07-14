Duo arrested after ‘significant’ cannabis seizure in Cookstown

TWO people have been arrested after police seized cannabis with an estimated street value of close to £300,000 destined for the streets of Tyrone.

Officers from the PSNI’s Mid Ulster District Support Team made the arrests after a search at a residential property in the Keenaghan Road area of Cookstown.

Sergeant Delaney said, “The search operation was carried out after officers intercepted a delivery of 4kg of suspected herbal cannabis.

“During the search, officers seized a further quantity of drugs with an approximate street value of £30,000 and an assortment of drug-related paraphernalia. Two arrests were made at the scene.

“A 48-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences related to attempted possession, possession and possession with intent to supply a Class B controlled drug; and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

“A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences related to attempted possession, possession and possession with intent to supply a Class B controlled drug.

“He was further arrested on suspicion of theft, relating to a separate report.”

The PSNI suspect that two previous interceptions of a combined weight of 8.5kg of suspected herbal cannabis are also linked to the arrested pair. The total value of the three interceptions is approximately £260,000.

Both remain in police custody, assisting detectives with their enquiries.

Sergeant Delaney added, “This is a significant seizure of drugs worth an estimated £290,000 destined for our streets. We will continue to work with partner agencies and local communities to identify those who prey on the most vulnerable in society.

“I would encourage anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their area, to contact us on 101. Information can also be provided, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info – this also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.

