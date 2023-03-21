Fintona man goes on trial for alleged rape of 14-year-old girl

A FINTONA man has gone on trial accused of multiple sexual offences against a 14-year-old girl including rape, which all allegedly occurred in the same incident.

Niall Donnelly (21), from Ecclesville Road, is charged with nine offences comprising two counts of rape, five of sexual assault and single counts each of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He denies all matters, which allegedly occurred on June 3, 2020.

Advertisement

The jury at Dungannon Crown Court heard Donnelly and the complainant initially communicated on Snapchat, during which he agreed to get alcohol for her.

They arranged to meet in the car park of Fintona Golf Club where the complainant gave him money to purchase alcohol.

He drove off, returning a short time later with a bottle of vodka, which the complainant put in her bag.

Donnelly was leaning against his car and allegedly asked her to stay and talk which she did.

He asked her to “go with him” which she thought meant he wanted to kiss her so she refused.

Despite this, Donnelly allegedly exposed his genitals, moved closer and got on top of the complainant who, now flat on her back, claims he was feeling all over her body.

She was wearing school sports shorts and alleges Donnelly touched her sexually by putting his hand up the leg of her shorts.

Advertisement

Upset, the complainant told Donnelly to stop but he continued touching her over and under her clothes.

She again told him to stop, which he did, however instructed her to get into his car.

The complainant was scared and did so, after which Donnelly allegedly drove to Fintona Cemetery car park.

He parked up, removed his seatbelt and again began touching her sexually causing her some pain.

He repeatedly ignored the complainant’s pleas to stop and when she tried to get out of the car, he pulled her back by the legs.

Despite the complainant crying and screaming Donnelly allegedly proceeded to rape her.

When he did stop, the complainant tried to take hold of her bag from the footwell of the front passenger seat, intending to get away.

However, Donnelly told her to get back into the car and took her back to Fintona Golf Club where he handed her the change from purchasing the alcohol and drove off.

A short time later he allegedly sent her Snapchat message admitting what he had done.

The complainant was too scared to tell police at the time but did tell a number of close friends.

In February 2021 police were informed and Donnelly was arrested.

During interview, he accepted kissing the complainant and touching her knee but denied rape.

This concluded evidence for the first day of the trial, which is expected to last around two weeks.