Five men charged on drug, firearm and false imprisonment offences

Five men have been charged following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Cookstown yesterday on offences including cultivating cannabis, possession of firearms or ammunition in suspicious circumstances, and false imprisonment.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Department have charged five men aged 28, 36, 50 and two aged 29 after a large-scale cannbis farm was uncovered in the Tulnacross Road area of Cookstown on Thursday, March 2.

The men are expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court today, Saturday 4th March.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.